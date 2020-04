Amid the controversy over the faulty COVID-19 test kits sent to India by two Chinese companies, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday directed states to stop using the medical devices.

Later, the government clarified that not a single rupee will be lost to the Chinese companies as the orders were cancelled and payments had been stopped after their results showed wide variations, according to a NDTV report.

The rapid antibody test kits were procured from China-based Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech and Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostics. Both these companies combined exported close to 7 lakh kits to India.

Several states have raised concerns over the performance of the test kits. Following the complaints, ICMR said it evaluated the kits in field conditions which had showed wide variation in their sensitivity.

States have been advised to stop using kits procured from these two companies, said ICMR in a statement. These kits will be sent back to the suppliers. ICMR had provided rapid antibody test kits to states with clear instructions that they are to be used only for surveillance purposes.

Earlier this month, ICMR had asked states to stop using rapid antibody test kits for COVID-19 diagnosis for two days until they are validated again.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that some people were indulging in profiteering while supplying rapid test kits for COVID-19 to the government. He demanded that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi take strict action against those at fault.

The Congress cited media reports about rapid test kits for COVID-19 being sold at around 150 percent profits to the government.