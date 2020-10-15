Healthcare All you need to know about swine coronavirus, another deadly virus capable of spreading to humans Updated : October 15, 2020 03:25 PM IST A strain of coronavirus which causes acute diarrhea in piglets could "negatively impact the global economy and human health", according to a study. The virus emerged from bats and has infected herds of pigs throughout China since it was first discovered in 2016. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.