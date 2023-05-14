All you need to know about Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT)

Preimplantation Genetic Screening tests are associated with improved success rates and lower risk of miscarriage. Here’s a look at just how much it has changed the playing field.

Being a mother is an experience unlike any other, one that is equal parts challenging and rewarding. From the joy of learning you’re pregnant, to the months with a baby on board, feeling that first kick, hearing the baby’s heartbeat, the anticipation that builds closer to the due date, and welcoming the little one into the world. Every moment is one that’s new and special.

However, with fertility issues and miscarriages during pregnancy, for some women, the journey to motherhood isn’t very straightforward. Assisted reproductive technology IVF (In vitro fertilisation) has offered hope to millions of couples struggling to conceive. But it isn’t without its challenges.

Breakthroughs in genetic testing, however, are easing the way, saving precious time and money, as well as physical and emotional strain during IVF (In vitro fertilisation) attempts. A Preimplantation Genetic Screening test is one such innovation in the field that's now become available to women on their journey to conception. Preimplantation Genetic Screening tests are associated with improved success rates and lower risk of miscarriage. Here’s a look at just how much it has changed the playing field.