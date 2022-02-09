All you need to know about Glenmark’s nasal spray for treating adult COVID-19 patients

Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company Glenmark has launched its nitric oxide nasal spray (NONS) in partnership with Canadian pharmaceutical company SaNOtize, for treatment of adults suffering from COVID-19.

Glenmark received the Drugs Controller General of India’s (DGCI) approval as part of the accelerated process and it will be selling the nasal spray under the brand name FabiSpray.

The nasal spray showed strong results in phase 3 trials, demonstrating a reduction of viral load by 94 percent in 24 hours and 99 percent in 48 hours, the company said in its official note.

The nasal spray is said to have proven anti-microbial properties with a direct virucidal effect on SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19). NONS, when sprayed over nasal mucosa, acts as a physical and chemical barrier against the virus.

Glenmark’s Chief Commercial Officer, Robert Crockart, has termed the spray an effective and safe antiviral treatment for COVID-19. He said, "We are confident it will offer patients a much-needed and timely therapy option.”

Today, with new emerging variants that exhibit high transmissibility, NONS can provide a useful option in fighting the disease, Dr Monika Tandon, Senior VP and Head of Clinical Development in Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, said in the press note.

NONS received a CE mark in Europe, which is effectively a marketing authorisation for a medical device, claimed the drug company.