The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has given the go ahead to Tata Group to launch India's first Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic (CRISPR) COVID-19 test FELUDA for commercial use.

Interestingly, the name of the testing kit is derived from a fictional detective-cum-Indian Sherlock created by the late Satyajit Ray. FELUDA is an acronym for FNCAS9 Editor Linked Uniform Detection Assay.

The Tata CRISPR or paper-strip test is the world’s first diagnostic test to use a specially adapted Cas9 protein to successfully detect the virus causing Covid-19. The headline feature of the test is its accuracy level compared to the traditional real-time polymerase (RT-PCR) test and its reduced duration. Moreover, the low-cost test is convenient and easier to use.

CRISPR is a genome editing technology used to diagnose diseases. The technology has been developed by CSIR-IGIB (Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology). The futuristic technology can be used to detect various other pathogens in future. As opposed to the RT-PCR test, which is priced at Rs 4,500 in private labs, the FELUDA test could cost a mere Rs 500.