All you need to know about COVID-19 self-test kits; are they reliable? 

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) recently suggested that symptomatic individuals use self-test kits at home amid rising COVID-19 numbers in the country, mostly fuelled by the Omicron variant. The central government has approved seven home testing kits, out of which six use nasal swabs for the test.

The Rapid Antigen Test kits come as a big relief for many as symptomatic individuals can get results without visiting a test centre. However, experts have raised concerns over the use of self-test kits mainly due to doubts over accuracy of the result and under-reporting of positive cases. As symptomatic individuals are conducting tests themselves at home, many positive cases are going unreported, which is playing havoc with the records.

As the sale of the at-home COVID-19 test kits increase, here are a few important aspects you should know.

What are COVID-19 self-testing kits?

A COVID-19 testing kit for at-home use is a diagnostic tool for identifying the presence of the SARs-COV-2 virus in the body. It is useful when a person shows COVID-19 symptoms. The best thing about a self-test kit is that it swiftly produces results. While the majority of the tests have a 30-minute time limit, many also deliver results in a mere 15 minutes.

How reliable is home testing?

Self-testing kits are Rapid Antigen Test kits which provide results quickly. It takes 15-30 minutes for you to receive your results in the privacy of your own home. However, there is also a high risk of inaccurate results as in all antigen tests.

This is because, unlike molecular testing, which analyses the entire virus RNA through a series of specialised diagnostic processes, antigen tests only examine the protein portion.

This is the reason experts prefer an RT-PCR test if you have had close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case.

The majority of Omicron cases reported during this new wave of infection seems to be mild. However, it would be dangerous to consider the symptoms of Omicron as a common cold, according to experts.

Experts also believe that since many people are skipping protocols and not reporting their positive status to avoid quarantine, the number of COVID-19 cases will continue to rise.

Using self-test kits responsibly

If you are going to use a self-testing kit, then you should be careful about a few things.

Before using the testing kit, wash your hands thoroughly with soap and dry them. Make sure you place the kit on a clean and sanitised surface.

Always remember to download the app of the testing kit manufacturer and enter your credentials. Scan the unique QR code from the app and follow all of the listed steps.