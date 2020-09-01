Healthcare All travellers entering Arunachal Pradesh will be tested for COVID-19 Updated : September 01, 2020 01:34 PM IST If the people are detected as being asymptomatic and positive in the test, they would have the option for home isolation at their destination district if they fulfil the criteria. Travellers who are symptomatic and test positive in the test on arrival will be shifted to a Covid Care Center, a Covid health centre, or a Covid hospital, depending on the severity of their symptoms. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply