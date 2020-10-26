Healthcare All citizens in the country to get free COVID-19 vaccine: Union Minister Pratap Sarangi Updated : October 26, 2020 09:12 AM IST The BJP announcement of free COVID vaccine for Bihar, where assembly polls begin this week, had kicked up a controversy. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also demanded free vaccine for all citizens across the country. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.