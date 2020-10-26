  • SENSEX
All citizens in the country to get free COVID-19 vaccine: Union Minister Pratap Sarangi

Updated : October 26, 2020 09:12 AM IST

The BJP announcement of free COVID vaccine for Bihar, where assembly polls begin this week, had kicked up a controversy.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also demanded free vaccine for all citizens across the country.
