District hospitals in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh have been installed with ventilators now, Principal Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Ministry Amit Mohan Prasad said.

With this, the total strength of ventilator-beds in the state has increased to 1,300. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also directed procurement of portable ventilators, he added.

The Chief Minister had earlier directed the health department officers to install ventilators in 20 districts that did not have this facility for patients.

The health department plans to purchase extra ventilators for installation in category two and three hospitals. Amit Mohan Prasad said that Uttar Pradesh now ranks second in the number of coronavirus sample testing in the entire country. The number of laboratories testing for Covid-19 has increased to 24 in the state.

Besides, the state government has decided to give 50 per cent subsidy on personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, masks, sanitizer and gloves to private hospitals that are providing emergency services to poor patients at Ayushman Bharat rates.

The health department has admitted 1,929 people suspected to be infected with coronavirus in isolation wards so far, while 10,797 people were quarantined. He said 75.16 per cent of all Coronavirus patients were males and 24.84 per cent were females.