Drug firm Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Thursday reported a 35.36 percent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 333.37 crore for the quarter ended September, mainly on account of robust sales.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 246.27 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Alembic Pharma said in a filing to BSE.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,457.10 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 1,240.87 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

"It was a strong quarter for the company, led by growth in the domestic business. The International and API Business, also continued to perform well," Alembic Pharmaceuticals MD Pranav Amin said.