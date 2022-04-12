Alembic Pharma arm gets final USFDA nod for generic version of Lidocaine and Prilocaine cream

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Tuesday said its wholly-owned arm, Aleor Dermaceuticals Ltd, has received final approval from the US health regulator for its generic version of Lidocaine and Prilocaine cream, indicated as a topical anesthetic.

The final approval granted by the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) is for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Lidocaine and Prilocaine cream of strength 2.5 percent/2.5 percent, Alembic said in a statement.

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD) EMLA Cream, 2.5 percent/2.5 percent, of Teva Branded Pharmaceutical Products R&D, Inc, it added. Lidocaine 2.5 percent and Prilocaine 2.5 percent cream — a eutectic mixture of lidocaine 2.5 percent and prilocaine 2.5 percent — is indicated as a topical anesthetic for use on normal intact skin for local analgesia and genital mucous membranes for superficial minor surgery and as pre-treatment for infiltration anesthesia, it added.

Citing IQVIA, the company said Lidocaine and Prilocaine Cream 2.5 percent/2.5 percent has an estimated market size of USD 29 million for twelve months ending December 2021. Alembic has received a cumulative total of 163 abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) approvals (140 final approvals and 23 tentative approvals) from USFDA.