Alarmed Italy locks down north to prevent spread of coronavirus

Updated : March 08, 2020 04:49 PM IST

The unprecedented restrictions, which will impact some 16 million people and stay in force until April 3, were signed into law overnight by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.
The new measures say people should not enter or leave Lombardy, Italy's richest region, as well as 14 provinces in four other regions, including the cities of Venice, Modena, Parma, Piacenza, Reggio Emilia and Rimini.
The northern regions of Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna and Veneto represent 85 percent of all cases and 92 percent of recorded deaths.
