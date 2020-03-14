Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha offers cow urine in a bid to prevent coronavirus

Hindu group hosted cow urine drinking party on Saturday as they believe it wards off the coronavirus, as many Hindus consider the cow sacred and some drink cow urine believing it has medicinal properties.

Experts have repeatedly asserted that cow urine does not cure illnesses like cancer and there is no evidence that it can prevent coronavirus.

Members of All India Hindu Mahasabha offer cow urine to a caricature of the coronavirus as they attend a gaumutra (cow urine) party, which according to them helps in warding off coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi, India March 14, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

The "party," hosted by a group called the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (All India Hindu Union) at its headquarters in the country's capital, was attended by 200 people, and the organisers hoped to host similar events elsewhere in India.

"We have been drinking cow urine for 21 years, we also take a bath in cow dung. We have never felt the need to consume English medicine," said Om Prakash, a person who attended the party.

Members of All India Hindu Mahasabha serve a traditional drink with cow urine as an ingredient during a gaumutra (cow urine) party, which according to them helps in warding off coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi, March 14, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Chakrapani Maharaj, the chief of the All India Hindu Union, posed for photographs as he placed a spoon filled with cow urine near the face of a caricature of the coronavirus.

Leaders from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist party have advocated the use of cow urine as medicine and a cure for cancer.

A leader from Assam told state lawmakers earlier this month during an assembly session that cow urine and cow dung can be used to treat the coronavirus.

Members of All India Hindu Mahasabha attend a gaumutra (cow urine) party, which according to them helps in warding off coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi, March 14, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui