Healthcare Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha offers cow urine in a bid to prevent coronavirus Updated : March 14, 2020 03:21 PM IST Experts have repeatedly asserted that cow urine does not cure illnesses like cancer and there is no evidence that it can prevent coronavirus. Chakrapani Maharaj, the chief of the All India Hindu Union, posed for photographs as he placed a spoon filled with cow urine near the face of a caricature of the coronavirus. A leader from Assam told state lawmakers earlier this month during an assembly session that cow urine and cow dung can be used to treat the coronavirus.