  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Lower circuit: Here are the rules and levels to watch
Bitcoin plummets 50 percent; nearly $100 bn value wiped out
Brent crude set for worst week since 1991
Rupee recovers after slumping to record low
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha offers cow urine in a bid to prevent coronavirus

Updated : March 14, 2020 03:21 PM IST

Experts have repeatedly asserted that cow urine does not cure illnesses like cancer and there is no evidence that it can prevent coronavirus.
Chakrapani Maharaj, the chief of the All India Hindu Union, posed for photographs as he placed a spoon filled with cow urine near the face of a caricature of the coronavirus.
A leader from Assam told state lawmakers earlier this month during an assembly session that cow urine and cow dung can be used to treat the coronavirus.
Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha offers cow urine in a bid to prevent coronavirus

You May Also Like

Gold prices today: Yellow metal drops Rs 1,800 amid global sell-off

Gold prices today: Yellow metal drops Rs 1,800 amid global sell-off

After ICICI, HDFC Bank may invest Rs 1,000 crore in Yes Bank

After ICICI, HDFC Bank may invest Rs 1,000 crore in Yes Bank

Closing bell: Sensex settles 1,325 points higher, Nifty ends at 10,024; SBI, Tata Steel lead gains

Closing bell: Sensex settles 1,325 points higher, Nifty ends at 10,024; SBI, Tata Steel lead gains

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
  • LIVE-TV
Advertisement