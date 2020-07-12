Healthcare
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter test positive for COVID-19
Updated : July 12, 2020 04:00 PM IST
Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan have tested positive for COVID-19, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope tweeted Sunday afternoon.
A Maharashtra health ministry spokesperson told CNBC-TV18 that Tope deleted his tweet since names of coronavirus patients are supposed to be confidential and the ministry didn’t have the Bachchan’s consent to make their status public.
The ministry maintained that the duo has indeed tested positive for the virus.