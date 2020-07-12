  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
How much tax you pay on your equity investments?
Global Markets: Asian stocks fall on virus worry, China stock rally pauses
MCX to launch Gold Mini Options from July 10
Rupee jumps 56 paise to settle at 75.04 against US dollar
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter test positive for COVID-19

Updated : July 12, 2020 04:00 PM IST

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan have tested positive for COVID-19, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope tweeted Sunday afternoon.
A Maharashtra health ministry spokesperson told CNBC-TV18 that Tope deleted his tweet since names of coronavirus patients are supposed to be confidential and the ministry didn’t have the Bachchan’s consent to make their status public.
The ministry maintained that the duo has indeed tested positive for the virus.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter test positive for COVID-19

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Six of top-10 companies add over Rs 1 lakh crore in m-cap; RIL shines

Six of top-10 companies add over Rs 1 lakh crore in m-cap; RIL shines

D-Mart Q1FY21 net profit falls 87.6% to Rs 40 crore; sales decline 33% to Rs 3,883 crore

D-Mart Q1FY21 net profit falls 87.6% to Rs 40 crore; sales decline 33% to Rs 3,883 crore

NTPC's Singrauli Unit 1 top-performing plant in Q1

NTPC's Singrauli Unit 1 top-performing plant in Q1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement