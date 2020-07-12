Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter test positive for COVID-19

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan have tested positive for COVID-19, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope tweeted Sunday afternoon. He added that Jaya Bachchan had tested negative.

Tope later deleted the tweet.

A Maharashtra health ministry spokesperson told CNBC-TV18 that Tope deleted his tweet since names of coronavirus patients are supposed to be confidential and the ministry didn’t have the Bachchan’s consent to make their status public.

However, the ministry maintained that the duo has indeed tested positive for the virus.

The three Bachchan family members were indicated to be negative on Saturday night after antibody test. The result of RT-PCR tests were awaited. While it's not confirmed that the mother-daughter pair testing is the result of RT-PCR, it's likely to be that.

The development comes after actors Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan confirmed testing positive for the virus on Saturday evening.

On Saturday evening, the senior Bachchan in a tweet confirmed testing positive for COVID -19 . "T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!" he wrote.