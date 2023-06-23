AI’s potential in healthcare highest in diagnosis, disease intelligence, says WEF official

AI-driven diagnosis, infectious disease intelligence, and clinical trial optimisations demonstrate the highest potential for AI technologies, said Shyam Bishen, the Head of Healthcare at the World Economic Forum (WEF), on Friday.
AI-driven diagnosis, infectious disease intelligence, and clinical trial optimisations demonstrate the highest potential for AI technologies, said Shyam Bishen, the Head of Healthcare at the World Economic Forum (WEF), on Friday.
Highlighting the immense potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in various healthcare applications, Bishen emphasised the importance of international public-private collaboration to overcome challenges in AI adoption and drive integration of artificial intelligence in healthcare globally. Such collaboration is crucial for harnessing the full potential of AI in improving healthcare outcomes.
“We have also found that international public private collaboration will be crucial to overcome AI adoption challenges and drive artificial intelligence integration in healthcare worldwide.”
India, in particular, has been at the forefront of AI implementation, especially in the field of diagnosis. Bishen believes that India has an opportunity to further accelerate the use of AI in healthcare.
AI has the potential to bend the healthcare cost curve and enable people to live longer and healthier lives. Diagnosis plays a significant role in achieving this objective, he said.
“The best way to bend the healthcare cost curve and allow people to live longer and healthier lives is to treat more people before they become sick and that is where diagnosis comes into picture. AI holds vast and largely untapped promise to diagnose a range of diseases such as cancer,” he said.
In addition to diagnosis, AI can also contribute to improving infectious disease intelligence.
“COVID-19 had a profound negative effective on global health in terms of lives lost, declining mental health, strained national health systems and unprecedented healthcare worker burnout, that is where I believe AI can help in terms of finding the diseases, pathogens sooner rather than later. And then providing the data to private sector to develop the medical countervails.”
Jun 23, 2023
