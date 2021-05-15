Airtel rolls out Covid support initiatives for customers on its digital platform Updated : May 15, 2021 02:42:30 IST Bharti Airtel has rolled out a range of Covid support initiatives for customers by leveraging its digital platform. Airtel has integrated easily accessible bouquet of Covid support resources and related information in the Airtel Thanks app's Explore section. Published : May 15, 2021 02:42 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply