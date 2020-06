Cabs, pre-paid auto-rickshaws and private vehicles carrying passengers to and from the Chennai Airport will be allowed to operate, clarified the Tamil Nadu government.

The clarification comes amid uncertainty over flight services for the duration of the state-imposed 11-day lockdown in Chennai and neighbouring Chengalpet, Kanchipuram and Thiruvallur between June 19 and 30.

“Pre-paid auto-rickshaws, taxis and private vehicles will be allowed to ferry air and rail passengers during the complete lockdown in Chennai,” said a statement issued by the government, “The e-pass that has been issued to passengers on the commencement of their journey will suffice as proof.”

CNBC-TV18 had reported earlier this week that while flight services would not be affected owing to the 11-day lockdown in Chennai, only private vehicles would be allowed to ply to and from the airport.

The government’s clarification now is a relief to air passengers who have made travel plans to or from Chennai during the state-imposed lockdown.

On Monday, the Tamil Nadu government announced that a "complete lockdown" would be imposed in four states between these dates within stipulated timings, and only bare essentials like groceries, takeaway food and fuel would be available. Banks, the government said, would be allowed to function only on June 29 and 30.

Meat Shops To Shut, Again

On Thursday, the Chennai Corporation announced that all slaughter houses, butcheries and “shops selling meat” would have to remain shut for the entire duration of 11 days. The clarification is a tad ironic given that the city’s largest COVID-19 cluster is the Koyambedu vegetable market.

It isn’t the first time that the supply and availability of meat has been laid under stress during the COVID-19 pandemic. CNBC-TV18 reported how supply chains to meat shops were struggling to cope with the previous “complete lockdown” imposed by the Tamil Nadu government between April 26 and 29, even as it braced for a spike in COVID-19 cases for the weeks ahead.

Bank Headquarters and Back-End Services To Function

The government has clarified that headquarters of banks and IT and IT-enabled telecom companies can function with minimal staff. Bank branches are allowed to stay open between June 20 and 26, the government said, but only for back-end essential services. These branches would not be permitted to service customers.