The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its website on Friday to say coronavirus can spread through respiratory droplets and airborne particles formed when an infected person coughs, sneezes, sings, talks, or breathes.

"There is growing evidence that droplets and airborne particles can remain suspended in the air and be breathed in by others, and travel distances beyond 6 feet (for example, during choir practice, in restaurants, or fitness classes)," the page now says.

According to the CDC, these particles can be inhaled into the nose, mouth, airways, and lungs and cause infection. This is thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

However, droplets can also land on surfaces and objects and be transferred by touch. A person may get COVID-19 by touching the surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their mouth, nose, or eyes. Spread from touching surfaces is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads, clarified CDC.

"In general indoor environments without good ventilation increase this risk," the page added.

Explaining the spread between animals and people, the page said, "At this time, the risk of COVID-19 spreading from animals to people is considered to below."

However, it appears that the virus that causes COVID-19 can spread from people to animals in some situations.

"CDC is aware of a small number of pets worldwide, including cats and dogs, reported to the infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, mostly after close contact with people with COVID-19."

With these discoveries, the CDC has also updated its prevention measures. Adding a few more preventive measures to their already existing list, CDC suggested:

stay at least 6 feet away from others, whenever possible,

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask when around others. Masks should not replace other prevention measures.

Wash your hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Stay home and isolate from others when sick.

Use air purifiers to help reduce airborne germs in indoor spaces.

Routinely clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

Taken from

cdc.gov