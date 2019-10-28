Healthcare
Air pollution bigger killer than HIV, smoking, accident injuries
Updated : October 28, 2019 11:32 AM IST
Air quality in Delhi turned "hazardous" on Sunday amid Diwali celebrations with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded 999 at Mother Dairy in Patparganj area.
Even as the situation is expected to worsen this week, here's a comparison of air pollution with other health risks and how they shorten one's life:
The Great Diwali Discount! Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only. Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more