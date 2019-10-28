Air pollution bigger killer than HIV, smoking, accident injuries

Air quality in Delhi turned "hazardous" on Sunday amid Diwali celebrations with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded 999 at Mother Dairy in Patparganj area.

When the index is between 0 and 50, the air quality is considered 'good', while between 51 and 100, it is considered 'satisfactory'. The index between 101 and 200 indicates 'moderate' air quality, while between 201 and 300 indicates 'poor', and between 301 and 400 indicates 'very poor' air quality. The air quality is considered to be 'severe' if the index is between 401 and 500.

According to the AQI data, recorded until 11 pm on Sunday, the pollution level at the National Malaria Institute, Dwarka, was 763 with a high number of PM 10 (tiny particulate matter of diameter 10 microns or less).

At ITI Jahangirpuri, the pollution level was 407 followed by Srinivaspuri at 313. In Chanakyapuri area, where the US embassy is located, the AQI was 189 at 8 pm and at Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium it was 168.

At no place, the AQI monitors showed less than 100.

Even as the situation is expected to worsen this week, here's a comparison of air pollution with other health risks and how they shorten one's life:

According to the Air Quality Life Index, or AQLI, which converts air pollution concentrations into their impact on life expectancy, the health risks of poor air quality are worse than that of smoking, alcohol and drugs and even accident injuries.

On average, air pollution shortens one's life by 1.8 years, smoking reduces it by 1.6 years and road injuries by 4.5 months, as per AQLI. Alcohol and drugs reduce one's life by 11 months, unsafe water by seven months and HIV by 4 months.

Malaria, Tuberculosis reduce one's life by 4 months and 3.5 months, respectively, while terrorism and conflict by 22 days.