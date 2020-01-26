Countdown

Air pollution linked to poor brain development in kids, reveals study

Updated : January 26, 2020 03:23 PM IST

According to the study, published in the journal PLOS ONE, children with higher levels of TRAP exposure at birth had reductions at age 12 in the brain's gray matter volume, and outer layer thickness compared to children with lower levels of exposure.
