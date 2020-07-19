Healthcare AIIMS to begin COVID-19 vaccine human trial from next week Updated : July 19, 2020 10:02 AM IST AIIMS Delhi will begin human trials of India's first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, from next week. The volunteers will be kept under observation for a period of nearly 150 days. According to Bharat Biotech, the Phase 1 clinical trial for Covaxin has been initiated across the country from July 15 onwards. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply