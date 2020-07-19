  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

AIIMS to begin COVID-19 vaccine human trial from next week

Updated : July 19, 2020 10:02 AM IST

AIIMS Delhi will begin human trials of India's first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, from next week.
The volunteers will be kept under observation for a period of nearly 150 days.
According to Bharat Biotech, the Phase 1 clinical trial for Covaxin has been initiated across the country from July 15 onwards.
AIIMS to begin COVID-19 vaccine human trial from next week

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Trident Q1 profit down 92% to Rs 10 crore

Trident Q1 profit down 92% to Rs 10 crore

Vodafone Idea pays another Rs 1,000 crore to govt towards AGR dues

Vodafone Idea pays another Rs 1,000 crore to govt towards AGR dues

HDFC Bank Q1 net profit surges 20% to Rs 6,659 crore

HDFC Bank Q1 net profit surges 20% to Rs 6,659 crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement