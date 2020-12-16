Healthcare AIIMS Delhi nurses call off strike Updated : December 16, 2020 07:44 AM IST ”They (nurses) have called off their strike and have joined their duties,” AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria told PTI. The Delhi High Court restrained the nurses union from continuing with its indefinite strike. The court restrained the nurses from going on strike till further orders after AIIMS said it was considering the grievances of the union. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.