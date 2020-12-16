  • SENSEX
AIIMS Delhi nurses call off strike

Updated : December 16, 2020 07:44 AM IST

”They (nurses) have called off their strike and have joined their duties,” AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria told PTI.
The Delhi High Court restrained the nurses union from continuing with its indefinite strike.
The court restrained the nurses from going on strike till further orders after AIIMS said it was considering the grievances of the union.
