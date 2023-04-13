AIIMS-Delhi issues advisory after staff tests positive for COVID-19

India has reported 10,158 new COVID-19 cases - the highest in nearly eight months - in the past 24 hours. The active caseload has mounted to 44,998.
In light of a recent surge in COVID-19 cases among its staff, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Delhi has issued an advisory to its employees to strictly adhere to COVID-appropriate behaviour.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Made-in-India EV battery: A veteran's take on how to create that self reliance
Apr 13, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
National Credit Framework for IKS — here's the way to move into a higher level of finding that knowledge
Apr 13, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Amul vs Nandini debate — there are more critical issues like milk shortage and animal health rather than a brand war
Apr 12, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
New Digital India Act — here're the concerns whether it can protect transparency, safety and freedom or not
Apr 12, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
India has reported 10,158 new COVID-19 cases - the highest in nearly eight months - in the past 24 hours. The active caseload has mounted to 44,998.
The advisory, released on Wednesday, emphasized the importance of using reusable cloth face coverings or surgical masks in the workplace and ensuring proper cleaning and frequent sanitation of the workplace, particularly of frequently touched surfaces.
Employees were also advised to cover their nose and mouth with their elbow, handkerchief, or tissue while sneezing and coughing and to maintain personal hygiene and physical distancing.
"Must use reusable cloth face cover /surgical mask in the workplace. Ensure proper cleaning and frequent sanitation of the workplace, particularly of the frequent touched surfaces," reads the advisory.
To avoid any potential spread of the coronavirus, gatherings, especially in canteens, were discouraged, and a gathering of five or more persons at any place in the office should be avoided.
The AIIMS advisory also stated that if employees felt unwell, they should leave the workplace immediately after informing their reporting officers. Additionally, such employees should also home quarantine themselves.
ALSO READ | PM Modi to inaugurate AIIMS Guwahati, projects worth Rs. 14,300 crore in Assam on Friday
Furthermore, the advisory recommended that employees at higher risk, such as pregnant employees, older employees, or those with underlying medical conditions, take extra precautions to protect themselves from the virus.
With agency inputs.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!