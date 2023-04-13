AIIMS-Delhi issues advisory after staff tests positive for COVID-19

India has reported 10,158 new COVID-19 cases - the highest in nearly eight months - in the past 24 hours. The active caseload has mounted to 44,998.

In light of a recent surge in COVID-19 cases among its staff, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Delhi has issued an advisory to its employees to strictly adhere to COVID-appropriate behaviour.

India has reported 10,158 new COVID-19 cases - the highest in nearly eight months - in the past 24 hours. The active caseload has mounted to 44,998.

The advisory, released on Wednesday, emphasized the importance of using reusable cloth face coverings or surgical masks in the workplace and ensuring proper cleaning and frequent sanitation of the workplace, particularly of frequently touched surfaces.

ALSO READ | India sees big spike in COVID cases with over 10,000 new infections

Employees were also advised to cover their nose and mouth with their elbow, handkerchief, or tissue while sneezing and coughing and to maintain personal hygiene and physical distancing.

"Must use reusable cloth face cover /surgical mask in the workplace. Ensure proper cleaning and frequent sanitation of the workplace, particularly of the frequent touched surfaces," reads the advisory.

To avoid any potential spread of the coronavirus , gatherings, especially in canteens, were discouraged, and a gathering of five or more persons at any place in the office should be avoided.

The AIIMS advisory also stated that if employees felt unwell, they should leave the workplace immediately after informing their reporting officers. Additionally, such employees should also home quarantine themselves.

Furthermore, the advisory recommended that employees at higher risk, such as pregnant employees, older employees, or those with underlying medical conditions, take extra precautions to protect themselves from the virus.

With agency inputs.