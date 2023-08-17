Private wards at AIIMS Delhi: How much does it cost and who is eligible?

According to information provided by AIIMS, any patient willing and capable of bearing treatment expenses can elect to secure a private ward at the hospital.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi extends free or highly subsidised treatment to patients from across India. Due to the demand for cost-free treatment, even at the largest government hospital in the nation, fully equipped with modern facilities, beds remain overcrowded with patients. On top of all, a daily influx of patients exasperated the issue.

In such cases, attendants accompanying patients often find themselves without a bed. Sometimes, patients themselves receive treatment lying on stretchers due to a shortage of beds. However, it might come as a surprise that AIIMS also offers the option of private wards or rooms for patients.

AIIMS provides two distinct treatment options. The general wards accommodate patients unable to afford treatment expenses, rendering their entire care free of charge. Within these wards, patients only incur charges for equipment employed in surgeries and similar procedures, while all other aspects — ranging from meals to medical care — are provided without cost.

In contrast, AIIMS also extends treatment within private wards or rooms. These facilities cater to patients with the financial means to cover their treatment expenses. Within these private wards, patients are subject to various charges. However, the notable fact is that the private rooms at AIIMS, while being better equipped and more comfortable than private rooms in most other private hospitals, are also cost-effective.

How many private wards does AIIMS have?

AIIMS Delhi boasts a total of 3,194 beds, of which 288 are designated as private wards or private bed facilities. In contrast, the general category comprises 2,906 beds. Since most people come here for free treatment, there is often a struggle for admission in the general wards, and long waiting times are common. However, private ward facilities are relatively rare to find.

Who is eligible for a private bed?

According to information provided by AIIMS, any patient willing and capable of bearing treatment expenses can elect to secure a private ward at the hospital. The procedure for this selection is uncomplicated: during the admission process, patients must explicitly request a private room.

How much does a private room cost?

AIIMS features two types of private rooms: deluxe (A-Class) and B-Class. Notably, the past year witnessed the AIIMS administration implementing an increase in charges for both categories of private rooms. Accordingly, the tariff for a Deluxe (A-Class) ward stands at Rs. 6,000 per day, while a B-Class room incurs a charge of Rs. 3,000 per day. Additionally, a diet fee of Rs. 300 is also applicable.

Is a deposit or prepayment needed for private rooms?

AIIMS management mandates that patients desiring private ward accommodations must prepay the charges for a minimum of 10 days. Thus, a patient selecting a deluxe (A-Class) room is required to deposit Rs. 63,000 (inclusive of ward and diet charges), while those opting for a B-Class room must submit Rs. 33,000.

Importantly, any surplus amount is refundable should the patient's stay fall short of the 10-day threshold.

It's worth noting that unlike private hospitals, direct walk-in and admission for treatment in private wards at AIIMS is not possible. Patients must adhere to the entire admission process of AIIMS. Ultimately, the decision between a general ward and a private ward hinges on the financial capability of the patient.