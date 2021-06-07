AIIMS Delhi begins screening children for Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin trials

The All India Medical Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, will start screening children — aged between 2 and 18 years — for the clinical trials of Covaxin, the indigenous COVID-19 vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), today.

The vaccines currently being used in India - Covaxin, Covishield, and Sputnik V - have not been approved for use on children.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had given its nod to Bharat Biotech to conduct clinical trials on children on May 11 following a recommendation by the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on May 12.

Here's the AIIMS Delhi roadmap for the pediatric trials:

— A total of 525 children will be divided into three groups for the clinical trials of Covaxin.

— The first group will have 175 children aged between 12 and 18 years while the second group will have 175 children aged between 6 and 12 years. Group 3 will have another 175 children aged between 2 and 6 years.

— All 525 volunteers will receive two doses of the Covaxin vaccine — at a gap of 28 days.

Meanwhile, a plea has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on phase II/III clinical trials of Covaxin on children alleging that it amounts to homicide.

The petitioner has raised concern over the participating children’s health saying they could suffer adverse health or mental effects due to the trial.

He has claimed that the children cannot be termed as volunteers as they are not capable of understanding the consequences of the trial to consent to the same.

The court will hear the plea on July 15.

Last week, AIIMS Patna had initiated a similar trial for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin on children aged between 12 and 18. According to the medical facility, at least 100 children will be administered two doses of Covaxin.

The US and Canada have authorised Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine for use in some age groups of children whereas China has approved the emergency use of CoronaVac, manufactured by Chinese firm Sinovac, for children aged between 3 and 17 years. Most countries, however, are not vaccinating children for now.