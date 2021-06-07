AIIMS Delhi begins screening children for Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin trials Updated : June 07, 2021 14:03:58 IST Children aged between 2 and 18 years will be administered two doses of Covaxin as part of the trial. The development comes after DCGI gave its nod to Bharat Biotech to conduct clinical trials on children on May 11. Published : June 07, 2021 01:56 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply