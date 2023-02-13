English
AIIMS Bhubaneswar performs 4 joint replacements surgery, helps woman to walk without support

AIIMS-Bhubaneswar performs 4 joint replacements surgery, helps woman to walk without support

AIIMS-Bhubaneswar performs 4 joint replacements surgery, helps woman to walk without support
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Soham Shetty  Feb 13, 2023 2:55:17 PM IST (Updated)

AIIMS-Bhubaneswar has performed the world's second-ever quadruple joint replacement surgery, giving a 37-year-old woman a chance to walk again without support.

India's premier medical institution, AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, has made history by performing the world's second-ever quadruple joint replacement surgery on a 37-year-old woman. The surgery was conducted to replace all four joints in the woman's body, which had become severely damaged due to arthritis.
The patient had been struggling with extreme difficulty walking and had been dependent on walking aids due to no movement in her hip joints and very limited movement in both knees. The AIIMS-Bhubaneswar team, led by medical superintendent Dr Dillip Parida, decided to perform all four replacements in one setting.
Also read | New COVID rules for international travellers to India | What to know
The team performed the replacements of the hips first, followed by the knees, and the procedure took three hours to complete. Due to the patient's young age, lack of comorbidities, and the perfect management by the medical team, the surgery was a resounding success.
The patient was kept in the ICU for two days and started walking on the third day. The cost of the implants and surgery were provided by the state government through the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana.
The AIIMS-Bhubaneswar team's feat was appreciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who took to Twitter to congratulate the doctors, saying, "Compliments to our doctors for always being at the forefront of innovation and embracing new changes in the medical world. Their dexterity makes us proud!"
AIIMS-Bhubaneswar executive director Dr Ashutosh Biswas stated that this was the first such quadruple joint replacement surgery in Odisha. He noted that multiple joint replacements at the same setting are necessary for such cases as one or two replacements cannot enable the patient to walk.
The success of this surgery is a testament to the expertise and innovation of India's medical professionals and will inspire hope for patients with similar conditions worldwide.
(Edited by : Soham Shetty)
First Published: Feb 13, 2023 2:46 PM IST
