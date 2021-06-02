  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare

AI-powered X-Ray Setu to boost COVID detection in rural India

Updated : June 02, 2021 17:57:18 IST

Platform currently has 500 doctors on board, 10,000 more to join network
Chest X-ray needs to be uploaded by doctor on WhatsApp bot of X-Ray Setu; result within 15 minutes
Service is currently free, nominal charge of Rs 100 likely later; Setu to tide over RT-PCR blues in rural areas
AI-powered X-Ray Setu to boost COVID detection in rural India
Published : June 02, 2021 05:57 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Motherson Sumi Systems posts nearly eight-fold jump in Q4 profit at Rs 1,018.69 cr

Motherson Sumi Systems posts nearly eight-fold jump in Q4 profit at Rs 1,018.69 cr

Tesla to buy more than $1 billion of Australian battery minerals a year

Tesla to buy more than $1 billion of Australian battery minerals a year

Urban Company raises $255 mn, valuation crosses $2.1 bn

Urban Company raises $255 mn, valuation crosses $2.1 bn

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement