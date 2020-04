Coronavirus patients and suspected patients have been segregated based on their religion in Ahmedabad’s Civil Hospital, reported The Indian Express. The officials of the hospital, where 1,200 beds have been set aside for COVID-19, claimed the step was taken following the government decision while deputy chief minister and health minister Nitin Patel denied this, the report said.

While generally people suspected to have COVID-19 are kept in a separate ward from those confirmed, the new move comes as a surprise.

Patients said that on Sunday, 28 men belonging to a particular community were shifted from one ward to another, the report said. “Generally, there are separate wards for male and female patients. But here, we have made separate wards for Hindu and Muslim patients… it is a decision of the government and you can ask them,” Medical Superintendent Dr Gunvant H Rathod was quoted as saying in the report.