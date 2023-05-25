Ahmedabad engineer develops 'hygienic' pani-puri machine, produces 40,000 pieces per hour 

Determined to offer a more sanitary alternative, Gajjar embarked on designing a specialised machine, which according to him, he has successfully completed. He said that he developed the machine in 2022, and the project incurred a total cost of Rs 7.85 lakh.

An engineer from Ahmedabad has designed a machine that produces hygienic pani-puris at an impressive rate. Akash Gajjar, an Ahmedabad based engineer, saw a viral video which has people using their hands and feet to make dough for pani puri. After watching the unhygienic manual preparation process, he decided to make a machine that could produce the same pani puri in a hygienic manner.

How is pani-puri made?

The pani-puri machine, created by Akash Gajjar, has the capacity to produce 40,000 pani-puris per hour. The engineer employed unique techniques and innovations in its design and construction.

The machine comprises four belts, with the initial step involving the addition of maida (flour) and water into a mixing machine. Once the dough is prepared, it is transferred to a section of the machine dedicated to making sheets out of the dough. This sheet is then sent to a cutting machine where the pani-puri shapes are created. The machine collects the prepared pani-puris onto a cloth, which are subsequently ready for the final stage of frying in oil.

Finally, the machine itself carries out the frying process, resulting in pani-puris that are consistently crunchy and unbroken. The entire production process is fully automated, with the machine performing every task from start to finish.

Pani-puri machine can make samosa, other snacks

The young engineer also said that the pani-puri machine could also be used for producing other snacks such as patti samosa, shakkarpara, mathiya, and papad.

This versatility adds further value to the machine, particularly for the Gujarati community living abroad, including in the United States. In fact, the machine is being exported to various countries to cater to the growing demand for hygienically prepared pani-puri, Gajjar said.

He mentioned that he developed the machine in 2022, and the project incurred a total cost of Rs 7.85 lakh. His successful creation offers an innovative solution that ensures the hygienic preparation of pani-puri, satisfying the cravings of countless enthusiasts while addressing concerns surrounding food safety.