Ahmedabad engineer develops 'hygienic' pani-puri machine, produces 40,000 pieces per hour 

    homehealthcare NewsAhmedabad engineer develops 'hygienic' pani puri machine, produces 40,000 pieces per hour 

    By Local18  May 25, 2023 7:15:59 PM IST (Published)

    Determined to offer a more sanitary alternative, Gajjar embarked on designing a specialised machine, which according to him, he has successfully completed. He said that he developed the machine in 2022, and the project incurred a total cost of Rs 7.85 lakh.

    An engineer from Ahmedabad has designed a machine that produces hygienic pani-puris at an impressive rate. Akash Gajjar, an Ahmedabad based engineer, saw a viral video which has people using their hands and feet to make dough for pani puri. After watching the unhygienic manual preparation process, he decided to make a machine that could produce the same pani puri in a hygienic manner.

    Determined to offer a more sanitary alternative, Gajjar embarked on designing a specialised machine, which according to him, he has successfully completed.

    How is pani-puri made?

