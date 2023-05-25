Ahmedabad engineer develops 'hygienic' pani-puri machine, produces 40,000 pieces per hour 

Determined to offer a more sanitary alternative, Gajjar embarked on designing a specialised machine, which according to him, he has successfully completed. He said that he developed the machine in 2022, and the project incurred a total cost of Rs 7.85 lakh.

An engineer from Ahmedabad has designed a machine that produces hygienic pani-puris at an impressive rate. Akash Gajjar, an Ahmedabad based engineer, saw a viral video which has people using their hands and feet to make dough for pani puri. After watching the unhygienic manual preparation process, he decided to make a machine that could produce the same pani puri in a hygienic manner.

