Ahmedabad COVID-19 hospital fire leaves 8 patients dead; PM expressses grief

Updated : August 06, 2020 09:32 AM IST

The victims include five men and three women, who were being treated at the ICU ward of the COVID-19 designated Shrey Hospital in Navrangpura area of Ahmedabad, the official said.
"Forensic experts have arrived at the site for a detailed investigation," said Assistant Commissioner of Police L B Zala.
Fire broke out around 3.30 am on the fourth floor of the four-storey hospital, he said. Around 40 other COVID-19 patients at the facility were rescued and shifted to a civic hospital in the city, he said.
