Fast moving consumer goods major Dabur on Wednesday reported March quarter numbers, which missed analyst estimates on most parameters. Quarterly revenues fell 12 percent as domestic volumes dropped 14.6 percent, among the steepest falls in the company’s history. This decline can be entirely attributed to the nationwide lockdown in force since late March.

Operating profit and net profit declined by 23 percent and 24 percent respectively. Till the lockdown, volumes were up 4.5 percent for the quarter. The management said quarterly profits would have grown over 12 percent, but for the disruption in the wake of the lockdown.

COVID impact

It may seem surprising that about 10 days of lockdown could have such a disproportionate impact on the company's quarterly performance.

But then, a lot of summer products like juices, personal care and shampoos are sold to dealers in the last week of March. Also, the first fortnight of the lockdown, was the most disruptive in terms of movement of goods and sales of even essential products. During the March quarter alone, Dabur lost sales and profits Rs 360 crore and Rs 115 crore respectively.

While things relatively eased after the first few weeks, sales worth Rs 400-450 crore has been impacted in this quarter as well. However, the impact on profitability has been limited to Rs 60-80 crore as sales in May have bounced back to almost 80 percent of normal.

The company has said that all its plants are currently operational with requisite precautions and are functioning at 60-70 percent capacity utilization.

Triggers for future

Dabur’s management seemed relatively unperturbed by Dabur’s poor quarterly performance and it sees great opportunities in this adversity. Dabur was among the first few companies to enter the hand-wash and sanitizer category just as the pandemic started spreading. This first-mover advantage has done well for the company and the management expects over Rs 100 crore of sales from this category in this quarter itself.

All consumer companies and research firms see high growth rates for the hygiene and sanitizer segments sustaining in the foreseeable future. Some analysts peg the category’s potential size to be as high as Rs 10,000 crore, bigger than even toothpaste (Rs 9,000 crore), shampoo (Rs 6,000 crore) and fragrances (Rs 3,000 crore)

The other, more important trigger is the increased demand for wellness and immunity products. Ever since the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH Ministry) put out a list of measures to boost immunity, demand for Ayurvedic and natural immunity boosting products like chyawanprash and honey have skyrocketed.

Dabur said demand for Dabur Chyawanprash has soared 400 percent and that for honey is up 80 percent.

Dabur has launched many immunity-related products like tulsi drops, haldi drops and a comprehensive immunity kit since the outbreak of the pandemic. This space is likely to be a huge growth opportunity in days to come

Thirdly, expected improvement in rural demand could be an important trigger for consumer companies. Dabur gets 45 percent of its revenue from the rural markets. With the government having announced multiple sops for rural India, researchers and companies are expecting some of the cash transfers, increased MGNREGA days and other measures to result in increased FMCG spends.

However, improvement in rural demand may not be as linear as it appears. Millions of migrant labourers who have moved back to their villages during the lockdown are likely to be unemployed and have limited means to spend.

Locust attacks and supply chain disruptions may further impact farmers’ incomes and impede demand for products. Finally, some believe, rural growth is likely to outpace urban growth also because the latter is likely to slow down. So, this is a trigger that will evolve over time so a call on this can be taken only post-facto.

Dabur’s strengths

Analysts are aware of Dabur's strengths and how the company is well-positioned to benefit from post-COVID consumer behaviour. Dabur was founded in 1884 as an Ayurvedic medicine and natural consumer products company. Dabur’s positioning as the leader in this space has been unparalleled for over a century now. Experience in the sector, strong R&D team, captive fields for medicinal herbs, capabilities to produce at scale and sound management practices gives Dabur an edge over competitors. It is likely to benefit from the government's emphasis on domestic products.

The company is increasing its distribution network in rural areas and focus on innovations. They target to reach 60000 villages, up from 52700 now by end of FY21. In last three years, the revenue share from new products has doubled from 1.5 percent to 3 percent.

Dabur’s strong balance sheet with cash reserves of around Rs 3800 crore is a relative advantage during times of uncertainty. To improve efficiencies, the company has earmarked areas for cost control and enlisted the services of a consultant to help them rationalise costs under Project Samriddhi.

Valuation