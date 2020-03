Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, on Saturday committed Rs 1,000 crore to fight the COVID-19 crisis in the country.

Earlier, Ratan Tata, chairman, Tata Trusts, announced Rs 500 crore towards tackling the situation.

"We will work together with the Tata Trusts and our Chairman Emeritus Mr. Tata and would be fully supporting their initiatives, and work in a collaborative manner to bring the full expertise of the group," said the statement.