Vaccine manufacturing major Serum Institute of India (SII) on Monday said it has applied to Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine Covishield.

As promised, before the end of 2020, @SerumInstIndia has applied for emergency use authorisation for the first made-in-India vaccine, COVISHIELD. This will save countless lives, and I thank the Government of India and Sri @narendramodi ji for their invaluable support. — Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) December 7, 2020

A day earlier, Pfizer sought the same approval from DGCI after its parent secured the clearance in the United Kingdom and Bahrain.

The phase III trials of Covishield are underway in various parts of the country in addition to clinical studies being carried out by Oxford-AstraZeneca in the UK and Brazil.

On the efficacy of the vaccine, Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of the drug manufacturing company, said earlier that the ongoing clinical trials were more than enough to prove the vaccine's efficacy.

The interim efficacy analysis released by AstraZeneca showed 62 percent efficacy for the full dose regimen, while its half-dose regimen showed 90 percent efficacy.

Poonawalla added that SII is manufacturing 50-60 million doses per month, and from January it would increase the production to 100 million doses per month.