Amidst growing cases of COVID-19 in the national captial, the Delhi government on Wednesday made wearing of face masks at public places compulsory.

"Wearing of facial masks can reduce the spread of coronavirus substantially. Therefore, it has been decided that facial masks will be compulsory for anyone stepping out of their house. Cloth mask shall be eligible too," Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

Earlier, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) had mandated that all persons should wear a mask when stepping out in public places.

Issuing a circular, MCGM also warned of arrest under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for flouting its order.