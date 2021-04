Barely a week after Tamil Nadu's vaccinations lagged behind, on the back of reported vaccine avoidance, its cumulative vaccination number has witnessed a noticeable spike. The state has reported a record number of vaccinations in the first two weeks of April.

Ever since voting ended on April 6, vaccine numbers climbed steadily. In fact, April 15 saw a record 2.18 lakh people turn up to get vaccinated, which was ten times the vaccine tally reported on polling day — an abysmal 21,067.

Till date, Tamil Nadu has vaccinated a total of 43.9 lakh individuals. A total of 10.55 lakh of these doses were administered in the last nine days alone, making the period one of the most productive in terms of vaccination numbers.

'Room to do more'

Doctors agree that vaccination is seeing better patronage and acceptance on the ground, thanks to a change in attitudes. "I have noticed a discernible change in people… there are a lot more people asking 'can we get vaccinated now?' when compared to the little bit of reticence a couple of weeks ago," said Dr Arun Kalyanasundaram, director, Promed Hospital Chennai.

Some doctors don’t necessarily believe this sudden spike in vaccine acceptance is reason to cheer, mainly because of the stress it could cause on vaccine supplies. "At our centre, we used 100 to 150 doses every day. In the last few days, by 10 in the morning, we've hit 100 doses," said Dr Subramanian Swaminathan, director (Infectious Diseases), Gleneagles Global Health City, adding that the bottleneck can be eased out if vaccine stocks improve.

"You give us more, we’ll do even more (vaccinations),” Dr Swaminathan added, "We have soft-pedalled on pushing the vaccine mainly because we don’t want a situation where a patient comes in (for vaccination) and we are not able to give it to them."

'Vaccine supplies sufficient for six more days'

However, the Tamil Nadu Health Department is quick to clarify that vaccine supplies haven’t suffered from a shortage, yet. Before Thursday’s vaccine count of 2.18 lakh, the state had 9 lakh doses, with an additional 2.12 lakh doses scheduled to arrive by Friday. These stocks, Tamil Nadu says, will keep the state going for six days, even the April average of 86,000 jabs per day is surpassed by a significant margin.

With the Centre is approving foreign-made vaccines for emergency use, and the emergence of Russia's Sputnik V as a frontrunner to fill in the gap of a much-needed third vaccine, some experts believe that fears of a supply crunch may not continue in the medium term.

"If people start taking the vaccine in bulk, we may have a problem with vaccine numbers and our sources," said Dr Vijayalakshmi Balakrishnan, senior consultant, Kauvery Hospital, “So, the addition of a third vaccine and a fourth vaccine is definitely going to help us."

With fears over vaccine stocks lasting long enough, it is worthy to note that barely 45 days ago, Tamil Nadu was reporting an average vaccine wastage of 5 to 7 percent, even as the state health department went on record to claim that the local population displayed a clear case of vaccine avoidance.