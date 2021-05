After Maharashtra, now the Karnataka government on Wednesday has decided to suspend the vaccination for people between 18-44 years age group from May 14.

"Today the state government has decided that the vaccine procured directly by the state for vaccination of persons between 18 and 44 years will be utilised for vaccination of beneficiaries who are due for the second dose," a notification issued by the government said.

"We have to purchase vaccines for people between the age group of 18-44 years. We have already paid money to the two vaccine manufacturers in the country for three crore doses. Out of three crore doses, we have received seven lakh," Karnataka chief secretary P Ravi Kumar said.

He said the government will administer vaccines as and when the stocks arrive. "Since we are not getting adequate vaccines because there are just two manufacturers, we are going to issue orders to import (vaccine)," Ravi Kumar said.

He added that the government of India has approved only one vaccine outside India. If permission for other vaccines are given, then one can order more vaccines.

With confusion prevailing in the state as people were asked to leave the vaccination centres at some places after standing in long queues for hours due to shortage, chief minister B S Yediyurappa held a meeting with officials to resolve the issue at the earliest.