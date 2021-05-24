After black and white it’s now yellow fungus: Know its symptoms, causes, cure

A case of yellow fungus infection has been reported from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh amid the rising black fungus cases among COVID-19 patients in several states.

The patient is currently undergoing treatment in the ENT department of a local hospital in Ghaziabad, according to a DNA report.

Yellow fungus is said to be more deadly than black fungus and white fungus infections. Close to 9,000 black fungus cases have been reported from various states across the country while a few white fungus cases have been reported from Bihar and Madhya Pradesh.

Symptoms

The symptoms of white fungus infection include lethargy, weight loss, low appetite, or no appetite at all. Leakage of pus from wounds and slow healing of open wounds are also noticed in some cases. In extreme cases, it results in sunken eyes and organ failure, according to experts, the DNA report mentioned.

Doctors have advised to seek immediate medical help if any such symptom is noticed.

Precautions

Yellow fungus can arise due to poor hygiene, high humidity and consumption of old food. Discarding old food, proper disposal of faeces, among others, can prevent the fungus from spreading. In case there is high humidity in a closed space, be it a house or an office, it should not be allowed to breach 30-40 percent. High moisture in the air allows proliferation of fungus. Proper ventilation is a must in this case.

Treatment

If detected early, yellow fungus infection can be cured by injecting Amphotericin B injection, which is an anti-fungal drug.

Meanwhile, the Centre in a bid to prevent the spread of black fungus, had instructed the states to declare black fungus as an epidemic, with many declaring the same. Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra are among the states which are highly affected by the black fungus infections.