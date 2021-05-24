  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare

After black and white it’s now yellow fungus: Know its symptoms, causes, cure

Updated : May 24, 2021 17:27:47 IST

Symptoms of yellow fungus infection include lethargy, weight loss, low appetite, or no appetite at all
If detected early, yellow fungus cases can be cured with Amphotericin B injections 
High humidity, bad hygiene and stale food lead to proliferation of this fungus
After black and white it’s now yellow fungus: Know its symptoms, causes, cure
Published : May 24, 2021 05:26 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Pidilite Industries hits 1 lakh crore market cap; details here

Pidilite Industries hits 1 lakh crore market cap; details here

Relief for Yes Bank in AT-1 bonds case: Securities Appellate Tribunal imposes interim stay on SEBI penalty order

Relief for Yes Bank in AT-1 bonds case: Securities Appellate Tribunal imposes interim stay on SEBI penalty order

Dr Reddy's lines up Rs 1,000 cr capex for current fiscal

Dr Reddy's lines up Rs 1,000 cr capex for current fiscal

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement