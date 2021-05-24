After black and white it’s now yellow fungus: Know its symptoms, causes, cure Updated : May 24, 2021 17:27:47 IST Symptoms of yellow fungus infection include lethargy, weight loss, low appetite, or no appetite at all If detected early, yellow fungus cases can be cured with Amphotericin B injections High humidity, bad hygiene and stale food lead to proliferation of this fungus Published : May 24, 2021 05:26 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply