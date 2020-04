Hours after India announced it had procured 6.5 lakh testing kits from China, sources confirmed to CNBC-TV18 that a large consignment of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is being sourced and would arrive in India soon.

“These (PPE) kits are being sourced from different countries and meet all import requirements”, said an official.

On Thursday, the Indian Embassy in Beijing received customs clearance to send 6.5 lakh testing kits to India. Around 5.5 lakh Rapid Antibody Testing kits and 1 lakh RNA Extraction kits have been sourced from three Chinese suppliers.

“MEA (Ministry of External Affairs) has been at the forefront of the government’s COVID-19 response to ensure vital medical supplies from other countries”, said an official who has been closely involved in sourcing medical equipment.

The Centre has roped in the MEA and Indian Missions Abroad to identify suppliers and source critical equipment necessary to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

“MEA is also providing all necessary assistance for further supplies of testing kits from South Korea. Firm quotations have been obtained from companies in UK, Malaysia, France, Canada and the US. We have also obtained leads from companies in Germany and Japan”, said an official.

Sources confirmed, that India would be exporting hydroxychloroquine to 55 countries. Already, 13 countries have received the HCQ drug and others would receive consignments in the coming weeks. HCQ and paracetamol are being exported commercially and also as grants in aid.

“UAE government’s request for HCQ has been approved as well. The UAE mission is working with the DGFT for the necessary paperwork”, said a senior official. India has also lifted restrictions on the export of Erythromycin, among other drugs.