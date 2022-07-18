    Home

    After 2nd monkeypox case in Kerala, Centre tells states to screen all international arrivals

    Profile image
    By CNBC-TV18  IST (Published)
    Mini

    Earlier today (July 18), a 31-year-old man from Kannur in Kerala tested positive for monkeypox, making it the second confirmed case of the disease in India. He had landed at the Mangalore airport in coastal Karnataka from Dubai on July 13.

    In view of the country reporting the second case of monkeypox in Kerala, the central government on July 18 has asked all the states, ports, and airports to screen all international passengers arriving in India.

    It has asked all the states to coordinate with other stakeholder agencies like immigration at international ports and airports to streamline health screening processes, besides ensuring suitable linkages with hospital facilities earmarked to each port of entry for timely referral and isolation.

    Earlier on July 18, a 31-year-old man from Kannur in Kerala tested positive for monkeypox, making it the second confirmed case of the disease in India. The patient had landed at the Mangalore airport in coastal Karnataka from Dubai on July 13.

    He was admitted to a hospital after he exhibited symptoms of the disease. His samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, and tested positive for the virus, the official said.

    According to the World Health Organization (WHO), monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals), with symptoms similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe.

    With the eradication of smallpox in 1980 and the subsequent cessation of smallpox vaccination, monkeypox has emerged as the most important orthopoxvirus for public health.

    (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
    Tags
