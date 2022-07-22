African Swine Fever detected in Kerala: All you need to know

African Swine Fever, a disease that affects domestic and wild pigs, has been detected in two farms in the Mananthavady area of Kerala's Wayanad district.

The presence of the disease from samples was confirmed by the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal. Samples were sent to the institute after pigs at one of the two farms died en masse.

"Now the test result has confirmed the infection. Directions have been issued to cull 300 pigs of the second farm," the official said to news agency PTI. The officials also stated that other measures were being taken to prevent the disease from spreading further.

Also Read:

While the viral disease is highly contagious, it poses no risk to humans. However, it can quickly spread to both wild and domestic pigs. With no specific treatment or vaccine, preventive measures are important to curb the spread of the disease.

The disease was first reported in India in February 2020 in Assam. Since then, the state has seen the death of over 40,000 pigs. African Swine Fever cases have also been reported from Mizoram, Sikkim, Tripura, and Uttarakhand.

The disease was first detected in Africa in the 1920s. There is no vaccine available till now and the mortality rate is almost 100 percent. The virus spread to Asia in 2018 and has affected 10 percent of the local swine population.

Symptoms

The highly contagious and fatal disease triggers acute fever in pigs. Loss of appetite, haemorrhage in muscles of the abdomen and ear, extremities turning blueish-purple (in white-skinned pigs), tremors, and shivering are also common symptoms. Within a few days of the infections, the pigs enter a comatose state and die. In certain milder cases, the swine instead suffer from pneumonia, skin ulcers, and swollen joints.

Direct or indirect contact with infected pigs, faeces or body fluids can spread the disease to other swine as well.

Prevention

Disinfection, quarantine, and surveillance are the best ways to stop the spread of the disease. Culling swine herds in cases of any infection is also a common method to stop the infection from spreading.

While Vietnam announced last month that it had developed the first successful vaccine against the disease, the vaccine is still not available in the market.