African swine fever: All you need to know about the new disease from China that has killed 2,500 pigs in Assam

Alarm bells we set off across the country after the Assam government on May 3 acknowledged the first instance of the African Swine fever virus that has led to the deaths of 2,500 pigs across 306 villages.

While no direct link has been detected between the African swine fever and coronavirus -- both of which have emerged from China -- red flags have been raised across the region about the seriousness of the situation.

What is African swine fever virus

The African swine fever virus (ASFV), is a large, double-stranded DNA virus and belongs to the Asfarviridae family. While it does not directly affect humans, it leads to hemorrhagic fever with high mortality rate in domesticated pigs. It was originally limited to Sub-Saharan Africa, but it is now appearing in other regions including Assam.

Although the disease was detected in Assam in late February 2020, it started in April 2019 in China in a village in Xizang province, which borders Arunachal Pradesh. Reports suggest that the disease may have crossed into Assam from Arunachal Pradesh.

How has Assam responded to the outbreak

Despite a go-ahead from the Centre, the state government has restrained from culling pigs. It is adopting an alternate mechanism to prevent the spread of the highly contagious disease. "The National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal, has confirmed that it is African Swine Flu (ASF). The central government has informed us that it is the first instance of the disease in the country," Assam Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister Atul Bora said at a press conference.

"We have discussed with experts if we can save the pigs without culling them. The death percentage of the pigs affected by the disease is almost 100 percent. So we have made some strategies to save the pigs, which are not affected by the virus," he added.

The department will collect samples within a one-km radius of the infected area and test them. Further, only those pigs that were tested positive will be culled, the minister added.

The minister said that the state government has requested the neighbouring states to take steps so that there is no movement of pigs. As the virus spreads through pig's meat, saliva, blood and tissue no transportation of pigs between districts will be permitted in addition to strict surveillance.

The government has formed district-level committees to implement guidelines like pigs not being allowed to roam freely and farmers need to keep them in enclosures.

Compensation to farmers

When asked about compensating farmers who incurring losses, Bora said, “We are assessing the total damage. We will see the provisions from the disaster management authorities and compensate them accordingly."