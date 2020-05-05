Healthcare African swine fever: All you need to know about the new disease from China that has killed 2,500 pigs in Assam Updated : May 05, 2020 03:46 PM IST It started in April 2019 in China at a village of Xizang province bordering Arunachal Pradesh. Despite a go-ahead from the Centre, the state government has not yet resorted to the culling of the pigs. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365