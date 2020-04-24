  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

Affordable COVID-19 test method developed by IIT Delhi gets ICMR nod: Officials

Updated : April 24, 2020 03:11 PM IST

The team at IIT claims that their test can be performed at a much cheaper cost and hence will be affordable for general public.
IIT Delhi is the first academic institute to have obtained the ICMR approval for a real-time PCR-based diagnostic assay.
Affordable COVID-19 test method developed by IIT Delhi gets ICMR nod: Officials

You May Also Like

Indian-American NGO raises USD 1 million for coronavirus relief work in US, India

Indian-American NGO raises USD 1 million for coronavirus relief work in US, India

Top-10 richest Asians: Indian billionaire takes No 1 spot after surpassing China's Jack Ma

Top-10 richest Asians: Indian billionaire takes No 1 spot after surpassing China's Jack Ma

India should be prepared for a H-1B Visa curtailment program, says Shyam Saran

India should be prepared for a H-1B Visa curtailment program, says Shyam Saran

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement