Healthcare Affordable COVID-19 test method developed by IIT Delhi gets ICMR nod: Officials Updated : April 24, 2020 03:11 PM IST The team at IIT claims that their test can be performed at a much cheaper cost and hence will be affordable for general public. IIT Delhi is the first academic institute to have obtained the ICMR approval for a real-time PCR-based diagnostic assay.