Aerosols carrying COVID-19 virus can travel up to 10 metres in air: Centre

Updated : May 20, 2021 19:11:52 IST

The Sars-Cov-2 virus is released in the saliva and nasal discharge of an infected person through exhalation, talking, speaking, coughing, and sneezing 
Infection transmission risk is much lower in outdoor areas, as virus particles get quickly dispersed.
Some people may never show symptoms and still transmit the virus, the government said.
