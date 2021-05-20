Aerosols carrying COVID-19 virus can travel up to 10 metres in air: Centre

Saliva and nasal discharge of a COVID-19 infected person, in the form of droplets and aerosols, is the primary mode of virus transmissions even if the person shows no symptoms, the government said on Thursday.

In an advisory titled “Stop the Transmission, Crush the Pandemic," the government reiterated the need to wear a mask, ensure social distancing and adhere to all COVID-19 appropriate norms to break the chain of transmission and bring the raging second wave of the pandemic under control. “Simple interventions and behaviour change can protect you and others from infection,” the Union government's principal scientific adviser K VijayRaghavan's office said in the fresh advisory.

Here’s everything you need to know about the latest guidelines:

How does the COVID-19 virus is transmitted through the air?

The Sars-Cov-2 virus is released in the saliva and nasal discharge of an infected person through exhalation, talking, speaking, singing, laughing, coughing, and sneezing etc.

Larger size droplets fall to the ground and on surfaces, and smaller aerosol particles are carried in the air to greater distances, the government advisory said. In closed un-ventilated indoor spaces, droplets and aerosols become quickly concentrated and greatly increase the risk of transmission to people in the area.

Even one infected person showing no symptoms can release enough droplets to create a “viral load” that can infect many others, according to the advisory.

COVID-19 symptoms can take up to two weeks to appear in an infected person, during which time they may continue to transmit the virus to others. Some people may never show symptoms and still transmit the virus, the government said.

It has, therefore, urged people to wear a mask, double masks, or an N95 mask even when they are around people who do not show any symptoms of infection.

How to minimise infection transmission risk?

According to the advisory, infection transmission risk is much lower in outdoor areas, as virus particles get quickly dispersed. “Ventilation is a community defense that protects all of us at home or at work,” the government said and advised introducing outdoor air in offices, homes, and larger public spaces.

“Just as smells can be diluted by ventilation, the dangerous concentration of the virus can be reduced by ensuring that outdoor air flows in,” it said.

Simple strategic placement of fans, open windows, and doors, even slightly open windows can introduce outdoor air and improve the air quality inside, according to the statement.