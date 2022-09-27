Advanced Enzyme finding solutions for lumpy skin disease and doing trials, says Director Mukund Kabra

Mukund Kabra, Whole-time Director, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, said the company is also expanding animal healthcare in Asian markets and it could be Rs 150-200 crore in the next three to five years.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies is in process of doing trials for solutions for the lumpy skin disease, Mukund Kabra, Whole-time Director, said on Tuesday.

“This (lumpy skin disease) is more or less a viral disease. We do have very good solutions on the viral, but we still need to do the trials on that. We are in the process of doing those trials," he told CNBC-TV18.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies is an Indian enzymes company with a product basket of 400+ proprietary products developed from 68 indigenous enzymes and probiotics. The business is divided into three segments - 1) human healthcare, 2) animal healthcare and 3) industrial processing business.

The company was recently the subject of a big block deal where Nalanda India Equity Fund bought 29 lakh shares. It is also betting big on the animal healthcare business.

Kabra said the company is also expanding animal healthcare in Asian markets and it could be Rs 150-200 crore in the next three to five years. However, he said, there will be some impact in the nutraceutical segment due to the recession in the US.

“The advantage that we have is a lot of diversification in the food, nutraceutical and pharma area and that just nullifies the impact,” he said.

