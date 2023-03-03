She told parents to take special care of children up to 2 years in age as they cannot wear masks and need to be kept at home unless absolutely necessary.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee assured parents that there is no reason to panic about the rising cases of adenovirus as the state government was taking ample measures to keep children safe.

She told parents to take special care of children up to 2 years in age as they cannot wear masks and need to be kept at home unless absolutely necessary.

She added that of the 12 recent deaths in West Bengal, only two resulted from adenovirus infections, while the rest were due to comorbidities such as pulmonary hemorrhages and weight loss.

She emphasised that although people are scared, especially after enduring the impact of COVID-19, common cold and flu cases are registered every year during this time of seasonal transition.

"Any child's death is sad. Common cold and flu cases are registered every year during this time of seasonal transition. There is nothing to panic about. Such deaths are happening in every state, not just in Bengal," she added.

As of February 18, a total of 115 patients had been admitted in AMRI hospitals with respiratory issues, they announced. Five paediatric cases were reported among the 22 patients that were admitted to the ICU/HDU with respiratory issues.

Most adults were suffering from adenovirus, non-COVID-19 coronavirus, influenza, parainfluenza, rhinovirus, pneumococcus and RSV, AMRI Hospitals said.

She assured the public that there is nothing to be afraid of, as her administration has readied 5,000 beds and assigned 600 doctors to deal with such cases.

To address these issues, Banerjee said that her administration has also made a host of provisions for telemedicine services and urged hospitals in districts to stop referring patients to Kolkata. She also announced the operationalization of a 24x7 toll-free helpline number 1800-313-444-222.

These provisions were announced in an advisory on Tuesday after the chief minister held an emergency meeting with the West Bengal Health Department.

Banerjee also criticized the media for going overboard with news about the infection, calling on them to report only what is true.

She also slammed district hospital authorities for referring cases of flu and infections to medical facilities in Kolkata, saying that rural hospitals have similar infrastructure to treat sick children.

Banerjee added that the time taken for a child to travel to the city further deteriorates their health.

"It takes five to six hours for one child to reach Kolkata from Malda, and it is during this travel the child may collapse and die. We have made provisions for telemedicine services. Hospitals (in districts) must stop referring patients to Kolkata," she said.