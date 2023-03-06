Rise in flu, adenovirus cases in India — but how do you tell them apart

Adenovirus and influenza are two common viruses that can cause respiratory illnesses, but they have distinct differences.

India is currently facing a double whammy of respiratory issues with a rise in adenovirus cases, specially in West Bengal, along with a spike in a new viral infection causing throat ache and persistent cough. But how will you differentiate between the two and what sets the adenovirus apart?

The rise in adenovirus cases has shaken up West Bengal which reported the death of 36 children over the past nine days . While Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has assured people that only two deaths were linked to adenovirus, reports of cases, especially in children, have caused worry among parents in this post-COVID world.

However, it doesn't end there as doctors are also reporting a 2.5x rise in patients with acute respiratory symptoms of what seems to be a strain of a viral infection since this time last year. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), this could be caused due to Influenza A subtype H3N2.

So how do these two illnesses differ?

Adenovirus and influenza are two common viruses that can cause respiratory illnesses, but they have distinct differences.

Adenovirus is a highly contagious virus that can cause a range of illnesses, including the common cold, bronchitis, and pneumonia. Adenovirus infections typically cause symptoms such as fever, cough, runny nose, and pink eye. However, they can also cause more severe illnesses, especially in people with weakened immune systems.

On the other hand, influenza or the flu is a respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses. The flu is also highly contagious and can spread through close contact with infected individuals, contaminated surfaces, or airborne droplets. The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention noted that the flu can cause symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, muscle aches and fatigue. In some cases, it can also lead to severe complications such as pneumonia, bronchitis and even death.

One of the main differences between adenovirus and the flu is the severity of the illness they cause. While both can cause serious complications, the flu is generally more likely to lead to severe illness and hospitalisation, especially in vulnerable populations such as young children, elderly adults, and people with underlying health conditions. In contrast, adenovirus infections are more likely to cause mild to moderate symptoms in healthy individuals.

Another difference is that there is a vaccine available for the flu, but not for adenovirus . The flu vaccine is recommended annually for everyone aged six months and older, and it can help reduce the risk of getting the flu or lessen its severity if you do get it. There is currently no vaccine available for adenovirus, so prevention efforts mainly focus on good hygiene practices such as hand washing and avoiding close contact with infected individuals.

ALSO READ | West Bengal issues advisory as adenovirus cases rise — boosts surveillance at hospitals

In conclusion, adenovirus and the flu are distinct viruses with different symptoms, transmission routes and treatment options. The recent surge in adenovirus cases in India, particularly in West Bengal, highlights the need for increased surveillance and monitoring measures to track the spread of the virus and contain outbreaks.

Doctors also advice maintaining good hygiene practices to prevent the spread of adenovirus and other respiratory infections.