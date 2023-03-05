Adenovirus alarm: 36 children die in past 9 days in Bengal

The Adenovirus menace seems to be taking an alarming turn in West Bengal with the death of 36 children being reported in the last nine days, IANS reported.

Despite West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee assuring the people that only two adenovirus deaths were recorded in the state, and that there was nothing to be scared of, as ample measures are being taken by her administration, a new report has suggested that 36 children have died in last nine days in Bengal.

Adenovirus menace seems to be taking an alarming turn in West Bengal with the death of 36 children in the last nine days as per the records of the state health department, IANS reported. The latest two deaths were reported on early Sunday morning from the BC Roy Children's Hospital in Kolkata. The two victims have been identified as Atifa Khatun (18 months) and Aarman Gazi (4 years).

It is learnt that Khatun, hailing from a family residing under the Nadial police station in Metiabruz area was admitted to the said hospital on February 26 with typical Adenovirus symptoms like fever, cough and breathing problems. Despite treatment she did not show any signs of recovery and on early Sunday morning she died.

Similarly, the state health department sources said that Aarman Gazi, hailing from a family under Minakhan police station in Basirhat sub-division in North 24 Parganas district, got admitted to the same hospital last week with similar symptoms. He too died early Sunday at around 5 am.

Meanwhile, Bannerjee added that infants who died of late were mostly underweight and had several comorbidities.

"Of the 12 (recent) cases, two resulted from adenovirus infections. The rest were due to comorbidities. Some had pulmonary hemorrhages, some suffered from weight loss. There is nothing to be afraid of… We have readied 5,000 beds and 600 doctors have been tasked with the responsibility of dealing with such cases," Banerjee told reporters.

The CM also noted that people are scared, after having endured the impact of COVID-19.

"Any child's death is sad. Common cold and flu cases are registered every year during this time of seasonal transition. There is nothing to panic about. Such deaths are happening in every state, not just in Bengal," she added.

The TMC boss, who is also the state's health minister, advised parents to keep their children at home, unless absolutely necessary.