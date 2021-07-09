Acute hunger likely killing 11 people every minute in the world: Oxfam

The COVID-19 pandemic along with the worsening climate crisis has increased concerns about food security, an Oxfam International report released on July 9 said. It suggests that 11 people are likely to die every minute from acute hunger linked to three deadly Cs: conflict, COVID-19, and the climate crisis.

The figure is higher than the current pandemic mortality rate, which is at seven people per minute. The number of people dying from hunger has increased six times since the last year, according to the report.

The study suggests that ‘emerging epicentres of hunger’ India, Brazil and South Africa are facing greater food insecurity as they have been the hardest hit by the pandemic

According to the report, while rich countries such as the United States have seen hunger decline since vaccination roll-out, the pandemic continues to obliterate lives and livelihoods for millions of people in poor countries.

War-affected countries like Afghanistan, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Syria and Yemen are among the world’s worst hunger hotspots, it said.

Over 155 million (15.5 crore) global citizens are living under crisis levels of food insecurity or worse. This is 20 million more people as compared to 2020, the report stated.

The number of people living in famine-like conditions stands at 520,000. Marginalised groups, especially women, displaced people, and informal workers, have been hit the hardest.

Yemen, Congo, Afghanistan, Venezuela, West African Sahel, Sudan, Syria and Haiti are extreme hunger hotspots, according to the report.

Meanwhile, global food prices have shot up by 40 percent, the highest spike in more than 10 years, the report said.

It maintains that war and conflict continue to remain the primary reason for hunger and existing food insecurity concerns. Since the pandemic outbreak, conflict pushed nearly 100 million people in 23 conflict-torn countries to crisis or worse levels of food insecurity.

Global military spends rose by $51 billion, which, according to Oxfam, is sufficient to cover six and a half times what the United Nations needs ($7.9 bn in 2021) to stop people from being hungry.

Oxfam International, a global organization with affiliates in 20 countries working to end the injustice that causes poverty, has urged governments to focus on financing an immediate response to hunger and social protection programmes instead of engaging in weapons deals.

The estimated number of people living in extreme poverty is projected to reach 745 million in 2021 (up 100 mn). Preventing the spread of COVID-19 is important as it is killing more people through hunger, the report suggests.

The report cited the closure of schools as another key driver of hunger as nearly 120 million children across India who relied on schools’ mid-day meals could no longer receive food.

The report highlighted that the wealth of the world’s 10 richest people increased by $413 billion in 2020, which is 11 times the UN’s estimated cost for global humanitarian assistance.